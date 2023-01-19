Stolen mail, blank identification cards seized after forgery lab found in Richmond home: RCMP

Mounties seized stolen mail and thousands of blank identification cards after discovering an alleged forgery lab inside a Richmond home last month.

Richmond RCMP said officers executed a search warrant at a residence suspected of operating a sophisticated identification forgery lab on Dec. 22.

During their search, Mounties seized the following items:

High-end printers and laminators, including those capable of forging security features in governmental identification;

Thousands of blank identification cards;

Numerous electronic devices and computers;

Stolen mail and documents belonging to third parties.

"Anyone who has ever been the victim of identity theft knows how awful and violating it can be to figuratively have 'you' stolen," said Insp. Michael Cohee in a news release Thursday.

"There are many levels to identity theft, starting with mail containing personal information being stolen, to fake identities being made and sold to other people. It is an intricate and complicated web often with links to organized crime."

Cohee added that more than $383 million was lost to fraud in 2021 alone, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

"This is a staggering amount of money," he said. "As police, we see the faces of the victims and the devastating impact it can have on them. From education to enforcement, like this investigation, we are doing everything we can to protect our community."

RCMP said a man was arrested in connection to the forgery lab but has since been released on conditions, pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2022-33913 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.