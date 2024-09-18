B.C. municipality takes couple to court over under-construction 'eyesore'
A B.C couple has been ordered to stop living in a motorhome on the property where their under-construction home – which they were first given a permit to build more than six years ago – has become an “eyesore,” according to a recent court decision.
The Town of Osoyoos took Murray and Kathy Bloom to court earlier this year, claiming the couple was in violation of multiple municipal bylaws and seeking a number of injunctions in response. Among those were an order for the couple to stop occupying the property and another requiring them to bring it into compliance.
In addition, the town asked the court to authorize the demolition of the would-be home and the impoundment of the RV in the event the couple defied those orders.
The state of the property
In her decision, Justice Anita Chan described pictures submitted as evidence that showed the state of the property – which the owners began building in 2018.
“The photos show an incomplete building with missing windows and doors, vast interior areas open to the elements, no siding, thin weathered looking wooden strips erected as fencing on the top floor, with construction materials strewn about outside,” the decision said.
An inspector’s report, submitted to the town council, described the contraventions of the B.C. Building Code.
“These included no roofing, no cladding, lack of windows and doors, lack of handrails and guards, no insulation and no fire safety systems. The building inspector outlined concerns about the integrity of the structure as the house was still in the framing stage and has not had protection from the elements since construction began,” the court heard.
Still, the couple had been living on the property since August of 2022, either in their RV or inside the incomplete structure. The municipality had received numerous complaints about the “unsightly” appearance of the property and the couple living there in the RV, according to the judge.
Attempts to enforce bylaws
The couple’s most recent building permit expired in February of 2023 and a town inspector issued a stop work order and a do not occupy order in June of that year.
Two months later, inspectors went to the property to deliver a notice of inspection and a letter from the town council setting a deadline for the motorhome’s removal.
The inspection date and removal deadline were set for Aug. 25, 2023, and the decision describes what happened when city officials showed up that day.
“The motorhome was still present. A handwritten notice was posted at the front door of the building. The notice read ‘Notice: No Trespassing. No Admittance Except By Your Agreement to Our Terms of Service. Entry Constitutes Agreement.’ Mr. Bloom was present and refused entry for the inspection. No inspection was conducted,” the decision said.
The ‘notice and demand’
Roughly two weeks later, the Blooms sent the town a “notice and demand” in which they described themselves as “equitable owners of private property” and, essentially, argued the town could not impose or enforce its bylaws.
“Your presumption that your bylaws have any force or effect over the equitable owners of private property is incorrect and must be accompanied by contractual evidence. You have seven days to produce the law and evidence that compels compliance of any bylaw,” it read, in part.
In addition, the couple provided the town with a list of fees they would charge if it continued to take action – including a fee of $7,500 for posting any orders on the property, a fee of the same amount for entering the property, and a fee of $25,000 per hour for “every attempt to force compliance with bylaws requiring a court appearance.” The notice also said the Blooms said they would only apply for a building permit if the town paid them $32,000.
The couple’s defence, in part, relied on this notice and demand, which the judge said they seemed to believe “absolves them of any wrongdoing.” Chan rejected that argument, finding it was not “based on any legal authority” and that the town has the power to “enact and enforce bylaws.”
The decision
Based on the evidence, the judge found the Blooms were in violation – in multiple ways – of the building bylaw, the zoning bylaw, the water bylaw and the sewer bylaw.
They also breached the good neighbour bylaw by “allowing the property to be unsightly, in an unfinished and deteriorating condition.”
In granting the town the orders sought, Chan noted officials had taken multiple steps to try to gain compliance before initiating court proceedings. Those included issuing orders, getting a lawyer to send demand letters, meeting with the Blooms, taking the matter to a council meeting, and shutting off the property’s water supply.
“The respondents have not complied,” Chan said.
The decision was handed down on Sept. 11 and the Blooms were ordered to bring the property into compliance, following timelines laid out by the town in a “remedial action requirement.” If they do not do so, the town is able to impound the RV and demolish the home – at the couple’s expense. Further, the Blooms were ordered not to occupy the property or to carry out any further unpermitted construction.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Affordability crisis could be reaching its peak in Canada, economist says
With Canada's annual inflation rate reaching the central bank's two per cent target, the country's affordability crisis could be peaking, according to an economist.
Record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot tickets sold in Ontario, Quebec
Two lucky people in Ontario and Quebec will split Tuesday’s record-breaking $80-million Lotto Max jackpot.
Rogers Communications to buy out Bell's share of MLSE for $4.7 billion
Rogers Communications Inc. is buying out Bell's 37.5 per cent share of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for $4.7 billion, giving it 75 per cent ownership of the sports conglomerate.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, goes back to work days after cancer treatment update
Catherine, Princess of Wales has held her first engagement since revealing that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.
8-year-old Ohio girl takes her family's SUV, drives to Target
An 8-year-old girl took an SUV from her Ohio home and drove for miles to a store where she was later found unharmed, authorities said.
Bride's family speaks as West Vancouver woman sentenced for driving SUV into wedding party
Sixty-five-year-old Hong Xu, who drove her SUV into a crowd of people celebrating a wedding at her next-door neighbour's house in West Vancouver on Aug. 20, 2022, has been sentenced under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention.
Ukrainian drones strike a major military depot in a Russian town northwest of Moscow
Ukrainian drones struck a large military depot in a town deep inside Russia overnight, causing a huge fire and forcing some residents to evacuate, a Ukrainian official and Russian news reports said Wednesday. At least 13 people were injured, Russia's Health Ministry added.
How to prevent lung cancer, regardless of whether you smoke, according to a doctor
More people who have never touched a cigarette are getting lung cancer, but there are ways to prevent it, according to a doctor.
This airport landing is so challenging only 50 pilots are qualified to do it
Bhutan's Paro International Airport (PBH) is widely considered one of the most technically difficult plane landings in the world. Maneuvering onto a short runway between two 18,000-foot peaks requires both technical knowledge and nerves of steel.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. municipality takes couple to court over under-construction 'eyesore'
A B.C couple has been ordered to stop living in a motorhome on the property where their under-construction home – which they were first given a permit to build more than six years ago – has become an “eyesore,” according to a recent court decision.
-
'Certainly a wake-up call': B.C. police remind residents to lock their doors after family robbed
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning people to lock their doors after a Nanaimo-area family was robbed of a high-end vehicle, cash, a computer and other merchandise while they slept.
-
Bride's family speaks as West Vancouver woman sentenced for driving SUV into wedding party
Sixty-five-year-old Hong Xu, who drove her SUV into a crowd of people celebrating a wedding at her next-door neighbour's house in West Vancouver on Aug. 20, 2022, has been sentenced under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention.
Kelowna
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Several homes on fire in southwest Edmonton
Flames spread from an apartment building under construction to several townhomes in southwest Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
-
'A matter of luck whether or not you make it out alive': Excessive speeders taunt police by posting crimes online
Whether you've been shaken awake by revving engines in the dead of night, or passed on the Anthony Henday like you're standing still, most Edmontonians have some experience with sports cars or motorcycles driving dangerously on city streets.
-
Alberta to boost spending on new K-12 school construction over next three years by $6.5B to $8.6B
Alberta's premier announced a plan Tuesday evening during a televised address her government will boost the amount of money being spent on new school construction over the next three years to $8.6 billion, an increase of $6.5 billion from what was originally promised in the 2024 budget.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council votes to wind down long-sought, long-troubled Green Line LRT project
Calgary city council has voted to end work on the first phase of its long-sought $6.2-billion Green Line light rail transit project at a cost of at least $2.1 billion.
-
Alberta to boost spending on new K-12 school construction over next three years by $6.5B to $8.6B
Alberta's premier announced a plan Tuesday evening during a televised address her government will boost the amount of money being spent on new school construction over the next three years to $8.6 billion, an increase of $6.5 billion from what was originally promised in the 2024 budget.
-
Rent, mortgage costs still concerning for Albertans despite cooling inflation
Canada’s annual inflation rate has reached the central bank’s two per cent target for August, but many consumers in Alberta are still feeling the pinch of high costs for shelter, rents and mortgages.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge sees spike in encampments, and in support referrals
The City of Lethbridge's encampment response team continues to see a rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the summer months.
-
2 Lethbridge youths arrested after fire at southeast business
Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with arson following a fire at a Lethbridge building earlier this month.
-
Lethbridge residents used 16 per cent less water this summer than last
The City of Lethbridge says water usage this summer was lower than expected.
Winnipeg
-
Kinew defends removal of MLA from caucus over ties to Nygard defense lawyer
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said an MLA ousted from his caucus this week was given a choice before he was shown the door.
-
How much rain fell in southern Manitoba over the past few days
Southern Manitoba was hit with torrential downpours, overland flooding and thunderstorms at the start of the week, with some communities receiving upwards of 200 millimetres (mm) of rain.
-
Prosthetic leg, live goldfish among items left on Winnipeg buses
There's nothing average about some of the stuff that gets lost on the bus
Regina
-
'I thought I was dead': Man electrocuted, burned at SaskPower hydro dam calls for compensation
May 9, 2022 was the day Blayne McKay thought he was going to die. He called his wife to say goodbye, after getting electrocuted at the SaskPower Island Falls Hydroelectric Station, about 100 kilometres northwest of Flin, Flon.
-
Suspect still at large following assault investigation in Yorkton: RCMP
Three suspects have been arrested, while one remains at large, following an assault in the city of Yorkton.
-
Affordability crisis could be reaching its peak in Canada, economist says
With Canada's annual inflation rate reaching the central bank's two per cent target, the country's affordability crisis could be peaking, according to an economist.
Saskatoon
-
'I thought I was dead': Man electrocuted, burned at SaskPower hydro dam calls for compensation
May 9, 2022 was the day Blayne McKay thought he was going to die. He called his wife to say goodbye, after getting electrocuted at the SaskPower Island Falls Hydroelectric Station, about 100 kilometres northwest of Flin, Flon.
-
Emily Sanche tried to seek medical help for boyfriend before he fatally stabbed her, court hears
Catherine Sanche says her cousin and best friend Emily Sanche never feared her boyfriend Thomas Hamp would hurt her in the weeks leading up to her death in February 2022.
-
Support staff at Saskatoon public schools call for more safety supports after teen set on fire
Support staff at Saskatoon Public Schools are calling for urgent action and more funding to keep members safe in the wake of a brutal attack at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
Toronto
-
JUST IN
JUST IN Large, smoky fire breaks out at condo-under-construction in east Toronto
Firefighters are battling a large, smoky fire at a condominium under construction in Toronto's north Riverdale area.
-
Rogers Communications to buy out Bell's share of MLSE for $4.7 billion
Rogers Communications Inc. is buying out Bell's 37.5 per cent share of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for $4.7 billion, giving it 75 per cent ownership of the sports conglomerate.
-
Record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot tickets sold in Ontario, Quebec
Two lucky people in Ontario and Quebec will split Tuesday’s record-breaking $80-million Lotto Max jackpot.
Montreal
-
Black Lives Ruined: Black men asked to sign NDAs to settle racial profiling cases
Black men who are the victims of racial profiling and harassment by police forces in Quebec say they are being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements in order to receive their settlement cheques.
-
Federal minister Pablo Rodriguez to run for Quebec Liberal leadership
Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez will run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ).
-
Quebecer wins big in historic $80M Lotto Max jackpot
A Quebecer is one of two people who won big in the record-breaking $80 million Lotto Max jackpot.
Ottawa
-
You will be able to 'dine-in-the-dark' at this new Ottawa restaurant
Dark Fork has announced plans to open the city's first "dine-in-the-dark restaurant" on George Street, where patrons will eat in a dark dining room where cellphones and other sources of artificial light are forbidden.
-
Woman missing, man rescued on Ottawa River after going out in a kayak, canoe
A search is underway in the Ottawa River for a 30-year-old woman reported missing while kayaking near Pembroke, Ont.
-
Ottawa City Council to debate restoring off-peak LRT service
Ottawa City Council meets Wednesday and a proposed motion to restore off-peak LRT service is on the agenda.
Atlantic
-
Expert says warm September in Maritimes could cause higher aggression in bees and wasps
Experts say the higher Maritime temperatures make wasps and hornets more territorial and aggressive in the late summer.
-
Check your ticket: Lotto Max ticket worth $1M sold in New Brunswick
Someone in New Brunswick has a million reasons to smile, according to Atlantic Lottery.
-
Why it's 'very hard' to find work in Canada
Vacancies have steadily fallen since the glut of nearly one million open posts in 2022. At the time, one in three businesses had trouble hiring staff due to a labour shortage. Since then, vacancies have dropped.
London
-
Rogers Communications to buy out Bell's share of MLSE for $4.7 billion
Rogers Communications Inc. is buying out Bell's 37.5 per cent share of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for $4.7 billion, giving it 75 per cent ownership of the sports conglomerate.
-
Perth County crash sends motorcycle driver to hospital
A motorcycle driver has serious injuries after a crash in Perth County. It happened around 8 p.m. int he area of Highway 8 between Perth Road 179 and Perth Road 168.
-
Pets stolen in break and enter returned to owner
South Bruce OPP were able to reunite an owner and their pets after they were taken from their home.
Kitchener
-
Rogers Communications to buy out Bell's share of MLSE for $4.7 billion
Rogers Communications Inc. is buying out Bell's 37.5 per cent share of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for $4.7 billion, giving it 75 per cent ownership of the sports conglomerate.
-
City of Guelph proposes bylaw to protect renters
City council approved an 'evictions survey' during Tuesday night’s meeting to get a better snapshot of the impacts of evictions occurring within Guelph.
-
Cyclist dies following collision with pickup truck
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Wellington Road 18, just west of Salem.
Northern Ontario
-
One person dead following North Bay industrial incident
North Bay Police Service says one person has died following an industrial accident at the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Rail Yard on Tuesday.
-
'It's ridiculous': Ontario man told to pay $1,000 to end water heater contract
An Ontario man was surprised to learn he would have to pay a $1,000 penalty to cancel his water heater rental. 'I was shocked that the penalty I had to pay was almost the cost of a brand new water heater,' James Alves, of Etobicoke, told CTV News Toronto.
-
GoFundMe cancels fundraiser for Ontario woman charged with spraying neighbour with a water gun
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.