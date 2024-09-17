Lots of freebies promised at November's Grey Cup Festival in Vancouver

Grey Cup Festival organizers are determined to make November’s event one of the most memorable yet, by having “something for everyone,” even non-football fans.

The strategy began when The Jonas Brothers were unveiled as the halftime act in June, and lower bowl tickets to the championship game at BC Place on Nov. 17 soon sold out.

There are still seats available in the upper bowl.

“Whether you want to come to the game, or you just want to come to the Jonas Brothers concert, get your ticket, they will go fast,” said Riley Wiwchar, executive director of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival.

Planners hope to keep the momentum going, by promising more than 20 other musical acts in the week leading up to the main event.

They include Bif Naked, Sam Roberts Band, and The Trews.

Many concerts will be free, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 13, with the Grey Cup kick-off party.

Juno winner Felix Cartal will open the festival on Canada Place Way, followed by other performers throughout the week.

John Welsh & Ls Valientes, En Karma and Delhi 2 Dublin will take the stage on Thursday, followed by Pinebarren, Jordan Klassen, Bitterly Divine, Garret T Willie and Dear Rouge on Friday.

Saturday will feature a country theme when Orchard Sky, VAVO, Shawn Austin and Chad Brownlee perform.

Most events, including a gala dinner and awards ceremony, will take place in or near the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Ticketed events go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.