Stanley Park is set to lose almost one third of its trees. Here's why.

Roughly 160,000 trees are going to be removed from Stanley Park in the coming months, a move the Vancouver Park Board says is both urgent and necessary due to an infestation of hemlock looper moths.

The board says one in four trees in the park have been damaged and work to mitigate the risks the dead or dying trees pose to people and infrastructure is being ramped up in December and January.

“Removing trees is not something we take lightly, but this work is essential to restarting the forest afresh and giving it the strongest chance at withstanding future threats to its health,” said Amit Gandha, park board director, in a statement.

"Coupled with extensive invasive plant species management, the long-term goal is to reset the ecology of Stanley Park and create a more diverse, resilient forest environment. "

According to the park board, drought and extreme weather have made the trees more vulnerable to the moth outbreak and less likely to recover.

The hemlock looper moth – which is described by the federal government as a "serious defoliator" – feeds on coastal coniferous species of trees like pines, spruces, and firs. Tens of thousands of replacement trees will be planted, and some dead trees will be left in place as "nurse logs" which the park board explains are meant to stimulate the "regeneration of the surrounding ecosystem.

A series of road and lane closures have been scheduled for the Stanley Park Causeway and the Lions Gate Bridge to allow crews space to work.

"This work will require time and an extra level of care to minimize impacts, and we thank the public in advance for their cooperation as we work to protect this very beloved space,” the statement from the park board says.

A full list of dates and times for the planned closures is available online.