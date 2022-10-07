Staff shortages lead to BC Ferries cancellations amid busy Thanksgiving weekend

Tsawwassen, B.C. -

Staff shortages at BC Ferries have led to cancellations on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

The 6 a.m. departing Tsawwassen and 8 a.m. departing Swartz Bay were impacted.

The company added 85 extra sailings for the Thanksgiving long weekend in anticipation of the increased demand.

Three quarters of those are on the most popular route of Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay.

More than 420,000 passengers and 160,000 vehicles are expected to board between Thursday and Tuesday.

Extra service is also being added for Southern Gulf Island customers which includes Salt Spring, Pender, Mayne, Galiano and Saturna Islands.

The schedule has been modified on Oct. 10 to accommodate heavy traffic.

Passengers travelling from Tsawwassen to the Southern Gulf Islands also have the option of sailing via Swartz Bay terminal.

Foot passenger reservations are also available for customers travelling from Tsawwassen to the Southern Gulf Islands.

“Customers can take advantage of saver fares which can be booked on select off-peak sailings on many routes. They are the most affordable fare choice and help reduce the pressure on long line ups at peak travel times,” wrote BC Ferries in a travel advisory.

Thanksgiving is traditionally the most popular weekend of the year for walk-on passengers.

“At peak times, some sailings may reach passenger capacity and some walk-on customers may experience a sailing wait,” warned BC Ferries.

Walk-on passengers are urged to make a free booking on the three routes connecting Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island as well as on the Tsawwassen-Southern Gulf Islands route.

Nearly all vehicle reservations on the major routes were sold out for Friday before the first ferry even departed.

“BC Ferries appreciates the professionalism of staff and the patience of customers as the company navigates one of the busiest long weekends of the year. Abusive behaviour will not be tolerated and everyone is encouraged to be respectful, kind, calm, and safe,” wrote BC Ferries.

Travellers are reminded to book in advance to avoid delays.

“Customers with advance bookings do not experience sailing waits, even when multiple waits are reported,” said BC Ferries.

Mid-week days and early morning or late evening sailings are typically the safest bet without a reservation.

Travellers are also warned to carpool or take transit as terminal parking lots are expected to fill up quickly.

Those with advance bookings should plan to arrive at the terminal 45 to 60 minutes before their scheduled departure.

Walk-on passengers should arrive 45 minutes early for their anticipated sailing.

Customers are being reminded to check current conditions, service notices and travel advisories on BC Ferries' website before heading to the terminal and review the routes-at-a-glance page.