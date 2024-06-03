VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Weather hampers search for mountaineers missing since Friday near Squamish, B.C.

    Squamish Search and Rescue shared this image on Facebook of a helicopter involved in a search for a missing swimmer on March 17, 2024. Squamish Search and Rescue shared this image on Facebook of a helicopter involved in a search for a missing swimmer on March 17, 2024.
    A spokeswoman for Squamish Search and Rescue in British Columbia says the area where three climbers have been missing since Friday is "socked in" with clouds and moisture, hampering efforts to find them.

    Christy Allan says rescue crews were on standby in the community about 65 kilometres north of Vancouver, hoping the weather clears enough to allow them to try to reach the area where the mountaineers were last seen.

    She says the effort would involve helicopter and groundcrews, though the avalanche risk is also high.

    Allan says the trio was last seen Friday morning on Atwell Peak on the southern edge of Mount Garibaldi.

    She described the terrain as "really complex and remote."

    The missing climbers have not yet been identified.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

