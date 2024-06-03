Shooting victim not co-operating with investigators, Surrey RCMP say

Mounties in Surrey say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound overnight.

The Surrey RCMP says it was called to 194A Street near 60 Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday after someone reported an injured man in a home.

Arriving officers found a victim suffering from “what appeared to be a gunshot wound,” who was taken to hospital with injuries police describe as non-life-threatening.

Police say the victim is not co-operating with the investigation.

Officers are currently trying to figure out the motive of the shooting and where it occurred, the detachment said in a statement to CTV News.