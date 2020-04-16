VANCOUVER -- A staff member at a care home in Cranbrook, B.C. has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Interior Health announced Thursday.

The staff member works at Kootenay Street Village, a long-term care home with 36 beds, which is owned and operated by Golden Life Management, officials said in a news release.

According to the health authority, the worker is in self-isolation at home and no residents have fallen ill at this point.

"The risk of exposure to residents from this case is assessed to be low," Interior Health said. "Staff working at KSV will only be allowed to work at this facility to reduce risk of transmission to any other facilities in Cranbrook. Any staff deemed to have had significant contact with the case have been directed to self-isolate at home for 14 days."

Staff and residents will be closely monitored, officials said, and communication with residents and their families is currently underway.

All of the outbreaks in long-term care facilities before Thursday had been recorded in either the Vancouver Coastal Health or Fraser Health regions, which would make this the first outbreak at a care facility outside of the Lower Mainland.