Stabbing near Mission daycare appears to be targeted, RCMP say

Authorities say an assault and stabbing near a Mission daycare on Wednesday was likely targeted, and the 32-year-old victim is working with investigators.

Two male suspects attacked the victim in a parking lot in the 32900 block of Lougheed Highway, Mission RCMP said in a statement issued Wednesday night. A knife was allegedly pulled out when the victim began fighting back.

“At this time, the motive for the attack remains unknown,” Const. Harrison Mohr wrote in the release. “However we believe that the victim was targeted and that this was not a random attack. There is no indication that the general public is at risk.”

You Care We Care Daycare Inc. is located near where the assault occurred, but police say no children were in the immediate vicinity or at risk.

It’s believed the suspects fled in a mid-2000s, grey Dodge Grand Caravan.

On Thursday, Mohr told CTV News that the victim has been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

Anyone with information about the assault, or the suspects, is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.