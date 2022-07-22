Stabbing inside Surrey home leaves 2 injured; suspect sought
Stabbing inside Surrey home leaves 2 injured; suspect sought
Police in Surrey are searching for suspects following an early morning stabbing at a home in the city.
Officers said they were called to the home on 101B Avenue at 3 a.m. Friday, and arrived to find two people who were injured.
The male and female victims had injuries "consistent with stab wounds," Mounties said in a news release later in the morning.
They were given first aid at the scene and then taken to hospital, where their conditions are considered stable.
It appears there was some kind of altercation before the stabbing, the RCMP said, but officials didn't give further details including what that altercation may have been or how they know about it.
They also did not say whether they believe the incident was targeted.
For now, Mounties said only that they're looking for information that would help identify possible suspects, including dash-cam or surveillance video.
Anyone who may be able to help the investigation is asked to call the RCMP at 604-599-0502.
