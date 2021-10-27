Stabbing at Trans Mountain work camp leaves 1 person in critical condition

Vancouver -

One person is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Trans Mountain work camp in B.C. Wednesday morning.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed to CTV News Vancouver in an email that it was called about the incident just before 8:30 a.m. A person was stabbed at the camp on Laidlaw Road near Hope, the agency said.

According to BCEHS, two paramedic crews were sent to the area, "including advanced life support paramedics." An air ambulance is reportedly heading to the camp.

BCEHS confirmed one person is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.