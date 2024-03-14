St. Patrick's Day and other celebrations in Vancouver this weekend

Whether you're celebrating St. Patrick's Day, spring break or Persian New Year, there's lots to do in Vancouver this weekend. Here are a few options.

St. Patrick's Day celebrations

The downtown area will see two free street festivals in celebration of St. Patrick's Day this weekend.

The larger event is CelticFest, which will take place in šxʷƛ̓ənəqXwtl'e7énḵ Square, the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery, on Saturday. Music, food, drinks and activities for kids will begin at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

Headliners Chasing Abbey are scheduled to take the stage at 8:20 p.m. The full schedule and more information can be found in the festival guide.

On Sunday, it's Gastown's turn. The neighbourhood's business improvement society is organizing a St. Patrick's Day street party for the first time in five years.

The free, all-ages event will see live music and dancing on Carrall Street between Powell and East Cordova streets from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and several bars and restaurants in the neighbourhood have their own celebrations happening concurrently. More information can be found on the Gastown BIA website.

Nowruz at the space centre

The H.R. MacMillan Space Centre will be celebrating a different holiday on Saturday night. The Vanier Park facility is inviting guests to welcome spring at its Nowruz celebration, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

"Learn more about Persian cultural and scientific perspectives on the night sky and participate in fun activities with the family," the space centre's website reads.

The ticketed event will include "refreshments, live music, dance, live science demonstrations, and a presentation on the history of Nowruz in the Planetarium Star Theatre," according to organizers.

Disney in Concert

Head to The Orpheum Saturday night or Sunday afternoon for "a symphonic celebration of Disney music" from the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

The two-hour "Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic" shows will feature "live-to-film" performances of beloved songs from Disney films and parks.

Saturday's event begins at 7 p.m., while Sunday's matinee performance starts at 2 p.m. Ticket information can be found on the VSO website.

Hastings gem show

The Hastings Centre Rockhounds Club is hosting its 63rd Annual Gem and Jewelry Show this weekend at the Hastings Community Centre in East Vancouver.

Admission to the event is by donation from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Inside, visitors will find "a dazzling display of gems and jewelry," according to organizers.

The club also promises "knowledgeable vendors, activities for children, refreshments, prizes, demonstrations and displays." More information can be found on the club's website.

Swap seeds

For a similar vibe, but with plants, check out Seedy Saturday at Britannia Community Services Centre Gym D.

Hosted by the Grandview Woodland Seed Library, the event promises "free seeds, a community seed swap, fun activities and more" from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There's also a "prop swap" for the exchange of plant propagation material, such as bulbs and cuttings, but participants must register online in advance.

New composition festival

This weekend will also see the 2024 Sonic Boom Festival, a trio of concerts featuring new music written by B.C. composers.

Shows will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the VSO School of Music on Seymour Street. Friday's concert will feature compositions for mixed ensembles, Saturday's will feature compositions for featured violist Sarah Kwok, and Sunday's will feature compositions written for Saxophilia Saxophone Quartet.

The concerts are presented by Vancouver Pro Musica. Tickets for each night are sold separately, and more information about each event can be found online.