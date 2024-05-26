Wildfire evacuees will be allowed to return to Fort Nelson, B.C., Monday: officials

Thousands of people who were forced to flee their homes due to a wildfire burning out of control near Fort Nelson, B.C., will be allowed to return Monday, according to officials.

An update Sunday from the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality said the evacuation orders triggered by the Parker Lake wildfire will be lifted at 8 a.m.

“Please note that though the order is being lifted and it has been deemed safe to re-enter the community … there are still active fires in the area. As such an evacuation alert will remain in effect until such time as the risk has been eliminated,” according to the NRRM website.

The evacuation orders were issued by the NRRM as well as the Fort Nelson First Nation and impacted roughly 3,700 people. Officials confirmed last week that four homes were destroyed by the blaze and an additional six properties were damaged.

The emergency department at Fort Nelson Hospital will also reopen Monday, Northern health has announced.

This is a developing story. More to come.