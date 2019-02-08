The leader of the BC Liberal Party says the new revelations from Speaker Darryl Plecas about the legislature spending scandal are based on "little more than innuendo."

In an explosive interview with CTV News, Plecas and his chief of staff Alan Mullen detailed the pushback they faced while writing their bombshell report and what they say they uncovered.

"Elected officials absolutely had to know what was going and they did nothing about it," said Plecas.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson issued a statement Friday saying he's unaware of any criminal activity amongst Liberal MLAs, and took a swipe at Plecas's and Mullen's comments.

"Mr. Plecas and Mr. Mullen have made serious allegations of criminal activity in the Legislature based on little more than innuendo," he said in a statement.

"Mr. Plecas should promptly report any such concerns to the police."

BC Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver called the allegations "absolutely sickening."

At an event in Washington state on Thursday, Premier John Horgan said any concerns about laws being broken should be taken to police.

"We do make laws, and we're not supposed to break laws, but I've not seen any evidence that's the case," said Horgan. "If Mr. Plecas has that evidence, he should lay it before law enforcement."

He says he's unaware of any NDP MLAs facing investigation, and emphasized working with Plecas.

"Much of the spending scandal that’s been exposed by Speaker Plecas is a result of activities that happened in the recent past. He's taken steps and we want to work with him in the legislature to clean up the system," said Horgan.