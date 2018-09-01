

CTV Vancouver





Over the last two weeks, three dead skunks have been found mutilated in East Vancouver.

The most recent discovery happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of St. Catherines Street and 8th Avenue. Like the previous two, it had a distinct piece cut out of it.

Joanna Makowska made the disturbing discoveries.

“When I saw this third one, I called the SPCA right away to report animal cruelty,” Makowska told CTV News. “Basically, I’m finding dead skunks that have cutouts in them. They’re clearly manmade, taking off the skin or some fur. It’s just exposing the bone or some insides.”

The BC SPCA is investigating and has reported the discoveries to the Vancouver Police Department.