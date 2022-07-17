SPCA fundraiser for injured puppy exceeds goal by $13K

An online fundraiser to cover the cost of medical care for a puppy found limping underneath the Lions Gate Bridge recently has nearly tripled its goal.

The BC SPCA issued its appeal for "Spirit" – the five-month-old German shepherd mix who doctors believe suffered a shattered pelvis from being hit by a car – on Friday.

The goal on the fundraising page was $7,423. As of Sunday morning, more than $21,000 had been raised.

The SPCA's "medical emergency" fundraisers help offset the cost of vet bills for animals in the agency's care. Fundraisers are launched after emergency treatment is complete, and animals' treatment is never contingent on hitting the fundraising goal.

In cases like Spirit's, where money raised exceeds the goal, extra funds are used to cover the cost of other medical emergencies.

Spirit is now recovering after surgery, and should be available for adoption in about four weeks, according to a news release from the BC SPCA.

Sarah Henderson, animal care supervisor at the West Vancouver BC SPCA, said in the release that the puppy has bonded quickly with his foster family and is desperate to play with the older dog in the household, despite his injury.

“Spirit is eager to please, mild-mannered and loving and is doing well with his house training,” Henderson said.

The fundraising goal covers the cost of Spirit's surgery, medication, treatment, regular health check, and daily care, according to the SPCA. The first $3,000 worth of donations were matched by Petsecure Pet Health Insurance.