

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





A fire broke out in a South Vancouver house Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the low-rise home on Sophia Street near 53rd Avenue, where smoke could be seen rising from the roof.

It was upgraded to a two-alarm fire just before 11:30 a.m. Firefighters were pulled out of the building, and moved into "defensive mode," according to a tweet from Vancouver Fire-Rescue.