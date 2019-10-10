South Vancouver house goes up in flames
Fire crews responded to this home on Sophia Street near 53rd Avenue on Oct. 10, 2019.
Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 11:44AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 10, 2019 11:46AM PDT
A fire broke out in a South Vancouver house Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to the low-rise home on Sophia Street near 53rd Avenue, where smoke could be seen rising from the roof.
It was upgraded to a two-alarm fire just before 11:30 a.m. Firefighters were pulled out of the building, and moved into "defensive mode," according to a tweet from Vancouver Fire-Rescue.