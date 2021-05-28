VANCOUVER -- Campers say they were bullied and threatened to be shot by a group partying on Crown land at Harrison Lake over the May long weekend.

Samantha Ruttan from Chilliwack said she and two others drove about 55 kilometres along West Harrison Road last Friday to one of their favourite camping sites.

When they arrived, she said, they were confronted by a group shouting at them, and one man came close to her, saying the whole area had been reserved for more friends that were arriving.

"He was screaming at me that there was a whole bunch of them with guns and they're going to shoot it in our direction, and if we get hit it's not their fault, and we've been warned. They're going to slash our tires," Ruttan said. "(He) came right up to my face, an inch from my nose, and started screaming at me. And while he was screaming he was also spitting."

Ruttan recorded part of the interaction on her phone.

In the video, a man can be heard saying, "We're going to put our campfire right in the middle of this place and we're going to make sure you're going to have a miserable weekend."

Shawn Helmer from Port Coquitlam had also set up camp in the area with his wife and 12-year-old son.

"We were there a good two – two-and-a-half – hours before they realized we were there," Helmer said, adding that when his family was eventually spotted, they received similar threats that another group was on their way.

"They would have guns, they would have knives, they would have drugs and their alcohol for all their party supplies and they would be totally upset if we were in their spot," he said of what his family was told. "It was pretty threatening, sounded like they would kill us if we were there."

Both Helmer and Ruttan said they left to find other campsites.

On returning home, Ruttan said, she contacted Agassiz RCMP to make a complaint about the group, but was told it was "a 'he said, she said' situation."

She also claimed Mounties initially did not take her claims seriously, saying one officer "asked if I had anything better to do with my time. He said that they don't regulate camping spots."

Out of frustration, Ruttan posted video and photos of the group on Facebook. To date, the post has been shared nearly 800 times, and eventually the men in the photo were identified by the public.

One of the men has ties to the Ridge Meadows Rugby Club and on Facebook, the club says, "The RCMP investigation as well as our own is still under way," adding it has relieved the man of his position at the club.

On Wednesday, Upper Fraser Valley RCMP issued a news release saying it received a report of a confrontation over a campsite, adding "the complainant alleged that a group of campers at a site threatened to shoot guns and slash the tires of the caller's vehicle."

But the release said there was no evidence the group was in possession of firearms.

The RCMP is also investigating Ruttan's social media post, which included the men's faces and licence plates.

"While social media is an important tool for sharing information it can also provide a platform to spread misinformation for the reason of humiliating or shaming others causing needless stress within the community," the release said. "It also has the potential to impact unintended victims who may be friends or families of those alleged to be involved."

Ruttan said she is confused as to why her social media activity is being investigated.

"I don't understand why the RCMP is turning me into the perpetrator when I'm the victim," Ruttan said.

In a statement to CTV News Friday, Cpl. Mike Rail with RCMP's Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said, "Reports of threats of violence such as this are concerning and RCMP take these allegations seriously. The matter remains under investigation as we continue to collect evidence to ensure a thorough investigation."

The Agassiz RCMP is encouraging anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact police at 604-796-2211.