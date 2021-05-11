VANCOUVER -- Two brothers are facing multiple charges following a road rage incident through the streets of downtown Maple Ridge on Monday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP received reports of a grey Dodge pickup and blue Dodge Durango being driven in an "erratic manner," speeding and intentionally ramming into each other.

Video posted on social media showed both vehicles with smoke spewing, making a sharp turn around a corner, before they both came to a sudden stop in the middle of the street.

“Oh my God, call the cops, call the cops,” one witness is heard yelling.

A woman is seen running away, and then two men get out and begin fighting on the corner.

Mounties confirmed the incident began in the parking lot of a shopping mall, and that the brothers crashed into several other vehicles along the way.

“This type of behaviour was completely dangerous and reckless. These two people were so engrossed in whatever their drama was that they weren’t thinking about any other person other than themselves,” wrote Const. Julie Klaussner in a statement.