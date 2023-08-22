Some B.C. wildfires could continue to burn into the fall and winter

According to the BC Wildfire Service, some of the larger fires in the province could burn well into the fall and winter – and even into next fire season.

“Fires could continue to burn and become what we call holdover fires,” said Sarah Budd, a fire information officer with the BCWS.

“There are actually a few of those that held over from last fire season, primarily in the north where we saw that early start.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 378 active fires in B.C. and 154 of them were considered out of control.

Even as fire crews express optimism for favourable conditions in the hard-hit Okanagan, people are being reminded the fire danger this season is far from over.

The BC Conservation Officers Service said its members ticketed multiple people in recent days for violating campfire bans.

"In spite of any moisture that we've gotten in the last 24 hours, those drought conditions that we've been telling people about this whole season do remain and our fuels are still incredibly susceptible,” said Budd.

FireSmart BC is also taking the opportunity to remind people the time to prepare for a wildfire in their community is before it starts – and that means having an evacuation plan ahead of time.

"Maybe you are at the grocery store, your partner is at work and your child is at daycare,” said program lead Rachel Woodhurst. “What is the plan? How are you all going to find your way back to each other and make it out safely?"

As fire seasons last longer and become more intense, she also wants to let people know the flames are impacting areas that have not historically been prone to destructive fires.

"Areas that at one point decades ago did not see or experience wildfires, that is starting to change,” she said. “We saw that on the island earlier this year and we will continue to see it."