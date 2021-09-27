Some B.C. residents frustrated by weeks-long wait to sync vaccination records as QR codes become mandatory

Vancouver -

As the province began requiring British Columbians to present their vaccine card, complete with QR code, in order to access many non-essential businesses, some fully-vaccinated residents say they’ve been waiting weeks for their records to catch up.

Bruce and Carol Assman from South Surrey both had their first doses in April, and became fully vaccinated in June.

When the province announced the vaccine passport in early September, Bruce was able to input his dose details, and immediately download his pass.

Carol, on the other hand, had received her first dose two days before Bruce, before the new provincial vaccination system went into effect.

“What we’re told is the data from the Fraser Health system wasn’t uploaded system into the B.C. government system,” Bruce said.

That meant while Carol’s second dose officially appeared in the provincial system, her first did not, making her unable to download her passport.

Bruce said the couple was told to upload Carol’s records through the Service B.C. portal, which says it usually takes four to seven days to record the new records in the provincial registry.

Corrections could take longer, the page advises.

That was Sept. 8 or 9, and Bruce said they’re still waiting.

“Getting my wife’s card has been really frustrating and I just seem to be getting the runaround,” he said.

The Assmans have followed up with several phone calls.

They said they were told there’s a backlog of British Columbians trying to have their vaccine records from both in and out of province added to the system.

Now they’re worried further delays will mean they’ll have to scratch off any hope of going to restaurants or other businesses that require vaccine passports, at least for the immediate future.

“We’ve got family coming from Alberta next weekend and we won’t be able to go out and go anywhere with them,” Bruce said.

CTV News also spoke to Mary Jane Anthony of Vancouver, who received her second dose in the U.S.

Anthony said she also submitted her vaccine records via the portal on Sept. 9 and was told when she last called she could be waiting another month for the records to sync.

But because she got her first dose in B.C., she was able to download a vaccine card that reads “partially vaccinated,” enough to access non-essential businesses until Oct. 24.

Kevin Elke, who was working as a firefighter in Alberta earlier this year, and received both vaccinations out of province, told CTV News he was able to download his vaccine passport Sunday, after nearly three weeks.

“I think the public deserves to know just how far behind they are and that many of us, who have faithfully followed all public health directives may well find ourselves not being eligible to exercise the privileges of the vaccinated,” Elke wrote in an email.

CTV News reached out to the Ministry of Health, which said it is working to provide information about the apparent delays.

A spokesperson also said it would also look into Carol Assman’s case to see if it could be resolved.

It’s unclear if the province will consider delaying the requirement to show a QR code, rather than a paper or other electronic vaccination record.

Those visiting B.C. from out of the province or country are able to use a variety of different types of records to prove vaccination status.

On Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix tweeted that, as of 11 a.m., 3,202,595 British Columbians had downloaded their vaccine card.

“If they’re that backlogged, they should be hiring more people to look after it," Bruce Assman said about the delays.