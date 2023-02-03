Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

A section of the Coquihalla Highway is seen on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (drivebc.ca) A section of the Coquihalla Highway is seen on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (drivebc.ca)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener