Parts of the Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon and Nicola regions could see as much as 25 centimetres of snow by Saturday evening, Environment Canada said in a weather warning.

The weather agency said an intense Pacific frontal system approaching the Interior will bring light snow Friday evening to the area between Hope and Merritt.

The snow's expected to pick up overnight, continuing through Saturday and into the evening. By the end, a total accumulation of 15 to 25 centimetres is expected.

At the same time, strong southerly winds could reduce visibility for those passing through the area. Drivers are warned that weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous conditions.

