VANCOUVER -- Lower Mainland drivers faced treacherous driving conditions early Monday thanks to snow and below-freezing temperatures.

At least one highway heading out of Metro Vancouver was placed under a weather advisory by Environment Canada Monday morning.

The Sea to Sky Highway between Squamish and Whistler was under an Artic outflow warning that was expected to bring strong winds and freezing temperatures.

"Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions," Environment Canada's weather warning said.

Conditions were also problematic overnight and into Monday morning in Metro Vancouver, as Highway 1 saw several crashes and spun-out vehicles.

The 152 Street off-ramp into Surrey was closed for several hours as vehicles couldn't make it up the steep incline. De-icing trucks and snowplows worked for hours to clear the ice and compact snow that were built up on the road's surface.

Between Langley and Chilliwack, several vehicles spun out into ditches along Highway 1. One pickup truck rolled over and was facing the wrong way on the westbound lanes near 264 Street. Fire crews told CTV News there were no injuries reported.

In Vancouver, abandoned transit buses were left on the side of the roads, and Coast Mountain Bus Company maintenance personnel worked all night to remove them. Many vehicles that couldn't make it up the hill on Rupert Street were also abandoned just outside Rupert Skytrain Station.

Lions Gate Bridge also faced a temporary closure overnight because of poor road conditions.

"Colder temperatures this morning mean a dicey commute," West Vancouver police said on Twitter. "If you have to go out, ensure you're prepared."