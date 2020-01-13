VANCOUVER -- A collision near a Metro Vancouver ferry terminal is impacting service, BC Ferries said Monday.

In a message posted on Twitter, the service provider said the crash happened just outside the Tsawwassen terminal.

The Spirit of Vancouver Island is holding in the dock as a result, BC Ferries said, and passengers will be kept on the vessel until the scene is cleared.

The vessel had been travelling between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen.

BC Ferries said police were at the scene and working with other emergency crews as of 9:15 a.m., and that updates would be posted on its Current Conditions page when available.

Shortly before 10 a.m., it appeared the crash was affecting service between the terminal and Victoria, Nanaimo and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Delta police warned drivers to expect "significant" delays on Highway 17 near the terminal. Officers said three vehicles were involved in the head-on crash, and traffic was open to one lane of alternating traffic.

Police have not yet provided a possible cause of the crash. The forecast suggested it was -6 C and lightly snowing in Tsawwassen Monday morning.

The latest service disruption was likely not welcome news to travellers trying to reach their destinations after three days of cancelled sailings. Thousands were stranded over the weekend with more than a dozen sailings cancelled due to weather.

This article is developing and will be updated.