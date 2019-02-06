

CTV Vancouver





Metro Vancouver could see another dose of winter weather due to a "fresh infusion of arctic air" descending on the province, Environment Canada says.

In a special weather statement issued for cities including Vancouver, the weather agency said the arctic air mass will mix with increasing moisture in the area to bring snow to most of the South Coast.

Read more: Metro Vancouver sees coldest day of the winter so far

The statement published early Wednesday morning did not provide an exact estimate of the snowfall, but said most areas that fall under the advisory will see at least a few centimetres of accumulation in the end.

"However, there is potential for much higher accumulations over some regions," the agency said.

East and Inland Vancouver Island, the Victoria area and the Fraser Valley are expected to see the most snow, but the statement also applies to:

Vancouver;

Burnaby;

New Westminster;

the northeast of Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge;

the southeast, including Surrey and Langley;

the southwest, including Richmond and Delta;

the North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

It's expected to start Thursday night and continue through Friday, easing at night, Environment Canada said.

The arctic outflow, which is responsible for colder-than-usual temperatures in the area, will be strongest in the areas of Howe Sound, Whistler, the Fraser Valley, Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands. Those areas are forecast to experience "bitterly cold wind chill temperatures," and drivers may experience reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

Snowfall and/or arctic outflow warnings are possible as the storm approaches.

To receive weather warnings and alerts straight to your phone, download CTV Vancouver's free Weather Watch app. Check out the page for information, including how to download.