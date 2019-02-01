

CTV Vancouver





Snow is in the forecast for Metro Vancouver this weekend, Environment Canada is warning.

The agency issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the North Shore Friday, warning of snow and some of the coldest conditions seen this winter.

"Following a relatively mild first half of winter, a transition to much colder conditions will begin Saturday night over the South Coast. Cold Arctic air is currently pushing southwards across the interior of the province and is expected to arrive Saturday night or early Sunday," the agency wrote in a release.

It says a mixture of rain and snow is expected Sunday, with accumulation possible.

Temperatures will be five to 10 C below seasonal averages for the majority of next week, making for the coldest conditions seen yet.