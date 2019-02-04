

People in parts of B.C.'s South Coast woke up to fresh snow, new winter weather warnings and thousands of power outages Monday morning.

Weeks into an unusually mild winter, Environment Canada issued arctic outflow warnings for Howe Sound and much of the Fraser Valley, where frigid temperatures and icy winds are expected to continue until mid-week.

"An arctic ridge of high pressure over the BC Interior is forcing strong outflow winds through coastal inlets from the North Coast to Howe Sound and the lower Fraser Valley," the weather agency said early Monday morning. "The bitterly cold conditions will persist through Tuesday but should improve by Wednesday."

According to the forecast, some areas could see temperatures as low as -22C with wind chill as gusts reach up to 70 km/h.

BC Hydro crews also had their hands full Monday morning dealing with power outages across the South Coast. There were still about 7,000 outages by 10 a.m., mostly in the Fraser Valley.

