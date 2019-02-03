Sunday’s forecasted snow hit the Lower Mainland unevenly, with the city of Vancouver seeing only flurries interspersed with periods of blue sky.

Farther inland, periods of heavy snow in Abbotsford coincided with a major crash on Highway 1 near Whatcom Road. Witnesses told CTV News as many as 15 vehicles were involved in the crash, which closed the highway’s westbound lanes for a few hours in the afternoon. The road reopened shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to DriveBC.

 

 

At least five ambulances responded to the scene. It's unknown whether any significant injuries resulted from the crash.