An avalanche warning has been issued for several mountain ranges in B.C.'s Interior after many close calls in the region.

There's a weak layer of snow at lower elevations, meaning "the trees are not the safe haven they normally are," Avalanche Canada senior forecaster Grant Helgeson said in a statement.

Avalanche Canada said the concern forecasters have is that the unusual situation could catch some people venturing into backcountry off-guard. After several reports of close calls in the last few days, and with the weekend approaching, the agency decided to send out the special public avalanche warning.

"Identifying avalanche terrain in these lower elevations can be difficult. You need to be aware of smaller slopes like cutblocks, roadcuts, gullies or even just openings in the trees. This is where the weak layer will be a problem and where it's primed for human-triggered avalanches," Helgeson said.

The warning applies to the following regions:

North Rockies

Cariboos

North and South Columbia

Glacier National Park

Purcells

South Rockies

Lizard Range

More information is available on the Avalanche Canada website.