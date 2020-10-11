VANCOUVER -- Snow is expected to fall on Highway 3 and the Coquihalla on the tail end of Thanksgiving weekend.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada says snowfall in the mountainous regions is expected on both Sunday and Monday nights.

Specifically, the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass will be affected.

“A series of fast moving frontal systems will move through southern B.C. tonight and tomorrow night,” reads the statement released late Sunday afternoon.

“These systems will usher in colder air, which will cause snow,” it continues.

Details on the possible snowfall are as follows:

Allison Pass (Hope to Princeton): up to 5 cm of wet snow Sunday night, and an additional 5 to 10 cm Monday night.



Coquihalla Summit (Hope to Merritt): up to 5 cm of wet snow Sunday night and early Monday morning, with another 5 to 10 cm Monday night.



Surrey Summit (Merritt to Kamloops): 5 cm of snowfall Sunday night, with another 5 cm again Monday night.



Rogers Pass (Revelstoke to Golden): 5 cm of snow Sunday night and Monday morning, with another 10 cm possible on Tuesday.

The statement also warns that “weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”