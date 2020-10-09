VANCOUVER -- When her mother's car crashed down an embankment on B.C.'s winding Sea to Sky Highway, seven-year-old Adelaide Prince was the only one there who could help.

And that's exactly what she did.

As her mother lay unconscious, the little girl kicked out a cracked window, climbed a nine-metre embankment in her bare feet, and waved down passersby for assistance.

One month after the Sept. 9 crash, both Adelaide and her mother are back on their feet. And this week, the child was honoured by Squamish RCMP and the Britannia Beach Volunteer Fire Department for her bravery during what would have been an overwhelming situation for just about anyone.

"As there were no witnesses to the vehicle leaving the road, it may have taken a very long time for family, friends and even police to realize what had happened – furthermore to locate the vehicle down the embankment," Const. Ashley MacKay said at a ceremony on Thursday.

"So thank you, Adelaide, on behalf of the Squamish RCMP. Thank you for being a hero. You are a fearless girl and we are very proud of you."

Adelaide's mother, Brynn, told reporters she has no memory of the collision, only of waking up trapped inside the wreckage and hanging from her seatbelt.

Having seen images of the crash scene since, with debris littered around, she said she's amazed that her daughter was able to get out and back to the highway.

"I still have no idea how she did that," Brynn said. "She climbs like a monkey on most days so I guess she used that skill to get up the embankment and up the road."

"I told you climbing would come in handy some day," Adelaide added.

The little girl said she scaled wet, mossy rocks to get back to the highway. Some of them came loose, which sent them rolling down onto the family's wrecked car.

While Adelaide wasn't as seriously hurt as her mother, she did bump her head during the accident.

"I just had some apple juice at the hospital and then my head was better," she said.

Even before the crash, Brynn said she and her daughter were inseparable, and did just about everything together. The heroic rescue just gave her one more reason to cherish her.

"I think she saved my life," Brynn said.

"I did," Adelaide added. "You think? Because I did."

For her heroic deed, Adelaide was presented a certificate of recognition from the RCMP's Sea to Sky Regional Detachment commending her "courage, strength, and determination during an extraordinary and frightening situation." She also received a stuffed animal.