CHILLIWACK, B.C. -- A vehicle rolled down an embankment and into the Fraser River on Saturday night in Chilliwack, killing two people and leaving one with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews received a call at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday and responded in the area of Ballam and MacDonald roads – a rural area.

“This vehicle lost control, and the vehicle collided into that barrier, and then subsequently flipped and went airborne into the Fraser River,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk with Chilliwack RCMP.

When emergency responders arrived, they found the vehicle down an embankment, about 10 feet from the dike.

The police and other first responders went into the water to try and rescue the three young people who were trapped in the upside-down sedan.

“The vehicle was initially on its roof and part of the vehicle was visible in the river,” said Vrolyk. “Initial efforts weren’t able to get the occupants out. So they used a winch to right the vehicle and at that stage, they were able to get the occupants, all three of them, out of the vehicle.”

Despite life-saving efforts, two girls, ages 17 and 18, did not survive.

One patient, a 21-year-old man, was airlifted to hospital and is in critical condition.

“We're in the preliminary stages of our investigation, and we're looking at all causal and contributing factors including alcohol and speed,” Vrolyk said.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

Friends remember the two victims

Friends have identified the two victims as Ruby Kingma and Rachel Plowman.

Sarah Gordon said she received a phone call about the horrific crash early in the morning and was in disbelief.

“I’ve been crying all morning, since 6 a.m.,” Gordon said.

Gordon and another friend of the pair, Kinna Holgern, said the victims are best friends with sunny personalities.

“Rachel and Ruby are like sisters; attached to the hip, basically,” said Holgern.

Holgern said Plowman leaves behind a two-year-old son.

“There aren’t words to describe Rachel. She was hilarious, outgoing. She was an amazing mom; an amazing person all around,” she said.

“Ruby was high-spirited, fun loving,” said Gordon. “They both go above and beyond -- they really do. All they want to do is make people smile, even if they're not happy.”