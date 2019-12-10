VANCOUVER -- The SkyTrain will be running Tuesday morning after the two sides in Metro Vancouver's latest transit labour dispute managed to hammer out an eleventh-hour deal.

Representatives from CUPE 7000 and the B.C. Rapid Transit Company reached the tentative agreement during a marathon bargaining session in downtown Vancouver that began Monday morning and didn't wrap up until shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

"This is a very good outcome for our customers, this is a good outcome for this region, and of course this is a very good outcome for BCRTC employees," spokesperson Ben Murphy said Tuesday morning.

As TransLink gets trains back up and running, Murphy warned Tuesday that there may be some residual delays for those who rely on the earliest trains.

"Because this deal was reached quite late, there is going to be some service disruptions on both the Expo and Millennium lines this morning. We expect there will be delays of at least an hour as service (gets) underway, so passengers who are wanting to use early Expo and Millennium line service - those initial departures – will be late."

The deal prevents a planned three-day shutdown of the Expo and Millennium lines that TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond warned would have resulted in an "extremely disruptive" commute across the region.

"There is no way to replace a system that reliably moves 150,000 people per day each weekday," Desmond told reporters at a Monday news conference.

The SkyTrain strike would have put another 15,000 cars on the road during the morning commute alone, according to an estimate by TransLink analysts.

Compared to the labour dispute involving bus and SeaBus workers, which wrapped up last week with a new three-year collective agreement, few details about the union's demands were made public during the talks.

CUPE has said wages, sick days, staffing levels and overtime were key issues.

The workers' contract expired on Aug. 31, and the two sides met more than 40 times since May to negotiate a replacement.

