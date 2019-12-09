VANCOUVER -- Employees at Evo are anticipating their car-share service will be very busy if trains come to a halt this week.

"We're definitely going to do our best to fill that gap," said Dave Wharf, senior manager of customer operations.

It's asking schools like BCIT, SFU and Capilano College to relax its parking restrictions, so students using the service can park anywhere on campus.

It is also brining in extra staff to relocate cars throughout its service areas.

"We will see clustering in areas like downtown and probably around some of the SkyTrain stations," said Wharf. "We'll be pulling vehicles out of those areas."

Its busiest time will be before 9 a.m. when most cars will be heading west, towards the city centre.

"And then the opposite effect starting a four o'clock," he advised.

Outside of peak times, cars can often be found at Metrotown, post-secondary schools and throughout downtown.

Share Now, formerly Car2Go, will be monitoring the potential strike, but says it's business as usual for now.