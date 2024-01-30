VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • SkyTrain station in New Westminster closed due to medical emergency

    A SkyTrain is pictured in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS) A SkyTrain is pictured in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Share

    A medical emergency has forced the partial closure of Metro Vancouver's Expo Line SkyTrain on Tuesday.

    TransLink suspended service between the Edmonds and New Westminster stations around 9 a.m. after an incident closed the 22nd Street station in New Westminster.

    The transit operator said a bus bridge was in place between the Edmonds and New Westminster stations.

    In an update shortly after 10:30 a.m., TranLink said trains were again travelling through 22nd Street Station but would not stop at the station until the issue was resolved.

    Extra buses and transit staff were in place at the affected stations, though riders were warned to expect delays.

    Expo Line riders travelling have to transfer to bus service at New Westminster Station, while those heading east have to transfer to bus service at Edmonds Station.

    The Millennium Line and Canada Line were unaffected by the closure.

    Transit users looking for alternate routes are encouraged to use the online TransLink Trip Planner and select "Exclude SkyTrain" under the advanced search settings.

    Customers can also call the TransLink customer information desk at 604-953-3333.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian hockey assault allegations could re-traumatize survivors: advocates

    Allegations against a handful of hockey players are drawing renewed attention to consent culture in Canadian sports. Meanwhile, sexual assault survivors’ advocates are calling for public sensitivity as the case moves through the courts – a process that can be deeply traumatizing for victims of sexual assault across the country.

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News