SkyTrain station in New Westminster closed due to medical emergency

A medical emergency has forced the partial closure of Metro Vancouver's Expo Line SkyTrain on Tuesday.

TransLink suspended service between the Edmonds and New Westminster stations around 9 a.m. after an incident closed the 22nd Street station in New Westminster.

The transit operator said a bus bridge was in place between the Edmonds and New Westminster stations.

In an update shortly after 10:30 a.m., TranLink said trains were again travelling through 22nd Street Station but would not stop at the station until the issue was resolved.

Extra buses and transit staff were in place at the affected stations, though riders were warned to expect delays.

Expo Line riders travelling have to transfer to bus service at New Westminster Station, while those heading east have to transfer to bus service at Edmonds Station.

The Millennium Line and Canada Line were unaffected by the closure.

Transit users looking for alternate routes are encouraged to use the online TransLink Trip Planner and select "Exclude SkyTrain" under the advanced search settings.

Customers can also call the TransLink customer information desk at 604-953-3333.