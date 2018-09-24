

CTV Vancouver





Mounties at the University of British Columbia have released a sketch of a man who allegedly exposed himself in a women's washroom earlier this month.

According to police, a woman at a residence in the Lower Mall heard a man speaking to her while she was taking a shower on the evening of Sept. 14.

A second witness walked into the washroom and saw the man, who was allegedly naked and masturbating.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and police have not been able to locate him.

He is described as South Asian or Middle Eastern and is in his 30s or early 40s. He is between 5-7 and 5-8 with an average build and has hair that's dark on the sides and lighter on top. The suspect was wearing a light-coloured hoodie or long-sleeved shirt, grey sweatpants and a small diamond or crystal earring at the time of the incident.

Anyone who can identify the man in the sketch is asked to contact investigators at 604-224-1322 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.