Mounties at the University of British Columbia have issued a warning to those on campus after a man allegedly exposed himself and performed indecent acts in a women's washroom Thursday.

Officers were called to a residence in the Lower Mall at around 7:30 p.m. after a woman heard a man speaking to her from another stall while she was taking a shower in a women's-only washroom.

According to police, a second woman walked into the washroom and saw the man, who was allegedly naked and masturbating.

The RCMP said several other witnesses spoke to the suspect, who got dressed and left the scene on foot toward the Lower Mall.

Officers have not been able to locate the man, who is described as South Asian or Middle Eastern in his 30s or early 40s with darker skin. He is between 5-7 and 5-8 and has an average build, curly hair that is darker on the sides and lighter on top.

He was wearing a light-coloured hoodie or long-sleeved t-shirt and grey sweatpants and the time of the alleged incident. Police also said the suspect had a small diamond or crystal earring.

"Anytime a crime is happening, 911 should be the first call you make," Staff Sgt. Chuck Lan said in a statement. "Time is of utmost importance in any investigation, but more especially one that is in progress."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 604-224-1332.