VANCOUVER -- A group of residents on Vancouver Island have started a petition in an effort to restrict access to the region.

Tens of thousands of people have added their signatures online, asking for restrictions to be put in place.

The petition suggests only residents and those providing essential services and supplies should be able to travel to the island.

Last week, BC Ferries reduced its service to the Gulf Islands in response to concerns about an increase in visitors.

And on Friday, the provincial public safety minister, B.C. mayors and residents of the province expressed their frustration over travellers flouting public health orders to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of BC Ferries' sailings were full on Friday, and roads out of Metro Vancouver were full of vehicles, many of which had boats and campers in tow.

Some said they were travelling on important errands, but many appeared to be violating the guidelines against non-essential travel.

Meantime, B.C.'s provincial health officer says it's not necessary to increase enforcement efforts.

