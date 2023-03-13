Shots fired on residential street near Maple Ridge high school

A large RCMP presence remains in central Maple Ridge where shots were fired around 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

Neighbours say they heard between five and eight loud pops before police flooded into the 21700-block of Mountainview Crescent.

Working in heavy rain in the dark, Mounties set up a pair of forensics tents—with one located on the north sidewalk and another in the driveway of a home on the south side of the street.

No other emergency responders such as firefighters or paramedics responded, and it's not clear if anyone was hit by the gunfire.

By Monday morning, the attention of investigators was focused on the house with the forensics tent in the driveway.

The home is located just down the street from Maple Ridge Secondary School, where the body of 55-year-old Surinderjit Singh was found in a parking lot on the evening of Friday, March 3.

Homicide investigators have said they do not believe Singh's death is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict and are appealing for witnesses who can help them piece together what Singh was up to that day.

It is not clear if there is a connection between Singh's death and the shots fired Sunday night or if the close proximity of the two incidents is coincidental.

CTV News has reached out to Ridge Meadows RCMP for more information.