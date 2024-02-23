Shots fired at Langley home, RCMP investigating

VANCOUVER
    Mounties in Langley say they're investigating a shooting that happened in the Willoughby area early Friday morning.

    Police said in a news release officers responded to the shooting at about 6:45 a.m. on 77 Street near 210 Avenue. Shots were fired at a home, police said, adding no injuries were reported.

    Officers will be in the area speaking to witnesses Friday. Investigators said they're still working to determine a possible motive.

    Anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area taken between 6:30 and 7 a.m. is asked to call police at 604-532-3200.

