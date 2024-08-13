VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Shots fired, arson attempt in B.C. linked to extortion threats targeting South Asian businesses: RCMP

    Shots fired and an attempted arson at a home in Surrey, B.C., over the weekend appear to be linked to extortion threats targeting South Asian businesses across the country.

    Just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a residence near the intersection of 88 Avenue and 192 Street.

    "Evidence consistent with a shooting was located at the scene along with evidence of an attempted arson," the Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

    The next day, one of the people who lives in the home "received a demand for money, which is consistent with extortions targeting the South Asian community," Mounties added, saying it’s fortunate no one was injured.

    Earlier this year, the RCMP formed a national task force to oversee the investigation into the extortion threats and the violent crimes associated with them in Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

    In this case, a suspect vehicle was located by police, who said they determined it was stolen.

    A photo of the suspects and the car, a Kia Rio 5, has been released in an attempt to further the investigation.

    Anyone with information is urged to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2024-117785.

    Anonymous tips can be provided to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CrimeStoppers recently launched a campaign to encourage anonymous reports of extortion threats, producing radio ads in English and Punjabi.

