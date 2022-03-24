Shotgun, motorcycle and $100K worth of cigarettes seized in Burnaby RCMP investigation

Mounties in Burnaby say they recently seized roughly $100,000 worth of "contraband cigarettes" from a Surrey residence.

The investigation began late last year after three businesses in industrial areas of Burnaby were broken into between Dec. 25 and Jan. 3, according to a news release from Burnaby RCMP.

Investigators were able to link the three break-ins to each other and identify two suspects, police said.

On March 10, with the help of the heavily armed Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, Burnaby Mounties executed a search warrant at a Surrey home.

During the search, they seized the cigarettes, as well as a sawed-off shotgun, a stolen motorcycle and 10 dehumidifiers valued at $2,000 each.

CTV News asked Burnaby RCMP why they described the cigarettes as "contraband" rather than "stolen." In response, Mounties referred to the provincial government's definition, which includes both illegal tobacco products - those that are not properly stamped or marked - and legal tobacco products that are bought or sold illegally.

Three men were detained during the search at the Surrey home, but they were later released without charges, police said.

The two suspects were not among the three people detained, according to RCMP. Rather, the two suspects - both Surrey residents - were arrested for unrelated offences and are currently in police custody.

Burnaby RCMP told CTV News one of the suspects was arrested for a break-in that occurred in Abbotsford and the other was arrested for breaching his conditions in Surrey.

In the release, Cpl. Matt Emond of Burnaby RCMP's Prolific Offender Suppression Team said investigators believe the seized cigarettes were bound for the black market.

"It is also very troubling anytime an investigation like this also leads to the discovery of a firearm," Emond said. "These types of files can illustrate how prolific criminals in our community may offend across the entire Lower Mainland."