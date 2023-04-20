Shooting suspect 'essentially opened fire' on group in downtown New Westminster: police

Police tape has been set up in the 700 block of Carnarvon Street in New Westminster, where a man was shot April 18, 2023. Two suspects were taken into custody, according to police, and the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. (CTV) Police tape has been set up in the 700 block of Carnarvon Street in New Westminster, where a man was shot April 18, 2023. Two suspects were taken into custody, according to police, and the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour

A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.

What to know about 'devastating' invasive strep

Countries across the globe are reporting a sustained spike in the number of invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) infections at a time when the season for strep infections should be winding down, and Canada is among them. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener