Shooting near college, courthouse sends 1 man to hospital, 2 arrested: New Westminster police

A shooting in downtown New Westminster Tuesday afternoon resulted in one man being taken to hospital and two people being taken into police custody.

The New Westminster Police Department says officers responded to shots fired around noon in the 700 block of Carnarvon Street—near the Douglas College campus and the city's courthouse.

“A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and two suspects are in police custody,” reads a NWPD statement.

“The response resulted in large police presence at the Royal Columbian Hospital,” it continues.

The Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and can be reached by calling 604-529-2430.

CTV News has reached out for more details, including whether police believe this shooting is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict. This article will be updated if a response is received.