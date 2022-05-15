Share the road: The B.C. government wants you to look out for horses when driving this summer

As summer approaches, the B.C. government is reminding drivers in rural areas to expect more horses on the roads.

"Horses and their riders are recognized road users under the Motor Vehicle Act," the province said in a news release Saturday.

"Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are expected to share the roadway and give appropriate space to horses."

Some rural roads in the province have signs reminding drivers to look out for horses and share the road, and the provincial Ministry of Transportation recently shared the origin story of one of the signs on social media.

The ministry says it was contacted in 2011 by the Cariboo Country Carriage Club, an organization that trains horse-drawn carriage drivers on roads in and around 70 Mile House.

The club was hoping the ministry would install warning signs letting drivers know that the side roads were being used by carriage drivers.

There's no national standard for what road signs depicting horse-drawn carriages should look like, so the ministry had to design its own.

Today, the signs can be found in 70 Mile House and a number of other areas in the province, including southern Vancouver Island, the Okanagan, Barriere, Kamloops and the Peace region.

Watch for "unicorns" and other horse and carriage combinations on our highways. Carriage driving is a popular past-time in the Cariboo and several other areas of BC.



Drivers may ride/train on side roads.

"Drivers are advised to watch for these signs, especially at the start of any roadway or along narrow or winding rural roads," the province said, adding that even when signs are not present, motorists should expect "a wide range of road users" and drive accordingly.

The B.C. government offers the following tips for drivers encountering horses:

Slow down long before getting close

Pass at a slower speed and give the horse and rider a wide berth (typically a one-car width).

Brake and accelerate gently to avoid making extra noise or spraying gravel.

Turn off stereos. Do not honk, yell or rev the engine.

If travelling by bicycle, scooter or motorcycle, ride quietly and approach single file.

If a horse appears agitated, wait for the rider to get it under control before passing. Once past the horse and rider, accelerate gradually.

The province also recommends that horse riders use caution when travelling on narrow roads or in times of low visibility, wear reflective vests and – when possible – outfit horses with high-visibility leg bands.