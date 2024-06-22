'Sewer main issue' closes Vancouver street 2 days after Olympic Village flood

A "sewer main issue" has closed a Vancouver street near Science World Saturday morning, and the city says it's "too early to know" whether the latest incident is related to the problem that flooded streets in Olympic Village earlier this week.

The City of Vancouver issued a statement Saturday morning warning drivers making their way to the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival to expect "traffic impacts" in the area.

The city said three eastbound lanes of Terminal Avenue had been closed between Quebec and Main streets after crews identified a "sewer main issue" on Terminal.

The city did not elaborate on the nature of the issue, but said the area is "cordoned off for further assessment and monitoring to determine required repairs to the sewer main."

"The westbound lanes on Terminal Ave. will remain open, and cycling facilities on Quebec St. will also remain open," the city said in its statement.

"The Main Street-Science World SkyTrain Station and adjacent sidewalk space remains fully operational and open to the public. Drivers in the area should expect delays and plan travel time accordingly."

CTV News asked whether Saturday's sewer issue was related to the situation that unfolded a few blocks away on Thursday, when Columbia Street in Olympic Village was flooded with six to eight inches of wastewater between First and Second avenues.

"At this stage, it is too early to know as we haven’t completed the full assessment," the city said in an email.

"Our current focus is on keeping people safe and ensuring people in the area are apprised of traffic impacts."