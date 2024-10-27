Pedestrian dead after collision in Surrey

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Surrey on Sunday.

Surrey RCMP received a report of a collision that had taken place in the 7600 block of 128th Street, at the intersection of 76th Avenue, at 2:45 p.m., police said in a release.

“Despite lifesaving efforts, one person was declared deceased at the scene,” it said.

Video from the scene shows a TransLink bus stationed in the middle of the road, flanked by a TransLink supervisor vehicle and an unmarked police car. Multiple other Surrey RCMP vehicles are seen in attendance.

The crash has prompted road closures in the area, with 128th Street closed both north and south between 76th Avenue and 76A Avenue.

Traffic in the surrounding areas has been impacted and drivers can expect significant delays, said police.

“The closure will remain in effect for an undetermined amount of time while investigators process the scene.”

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash camera footage from the area, to contact at 604-599-0502.