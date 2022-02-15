Service resumes at B.C. border crossing, a dozen people arrested

Service has resumed at a B.C. border crossing where access was blocked by protesters for several days.

On Tuesday morning, Canada Border Services Agency said the Pacific Highway Border Crossing is accessible again after routes to the port of entry were blocked by anti-mandate protesters and Mounties over the weekend.

While the border remained open during that time, Mounties diverted traffic to other crossings because of the demonstrations and "strongly encouraged" pedestrians to find alternative routes.

But on Monday night, Mounties said, 12 people were arrested and multiple vehicles that were blocking 176 Street were removed. In total, 16 people have been arrested from protests near that border crossing.

"Surrey RCMP along with policing partners have used a measured approach throughout this situation to ensure the safety of the police and the public, including young children who were brought to the area by protestors," said Asst. Commissioner Brian Edwards in a news release.

"Local residents and businesses in the area have been patient and supportive as we’ve worked towards a resolution, with public safety always remaining at the forefront."

Mounties also said they're still investigating "unlawful activity" that allegedly happened on Saturday.

CBSA confirmed Tuesday that the border crossing was accessible again to vehicles and pedestrians.

"Operations have now resumed at the Pacific Highway port of entry, which recently experienced a service disruption," a statement from CBSA said.

"We thank you for your patience and for helping us to minimize the impact of this border service disruption."

The service resumption came the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act in response to ongoing blockades and protests across the country.

In announcing his decision, Trudeau promised a measured application that will be "proportionate to the threats they are meant to address." There are no plans to deploy the military to protests.

"The Emergencies Act will be used to strengthen and support law enforcement agencies at all levels across the country," he said on Monday.

Before the announcement, Trudeau consulted with premiers and the Liberal caucus. Sources told CTV News the leaders' opinions on using the Emergencies Act – which hasn't been invoked since it replaced the War Measures Act in 1988 – were mixed.

However, B.C.'s deputy premier, Mike Farnworth, told reporters that local officials stand behind the prime minister's decision to use extraordinary powers to deal with the protesters.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Penny Daflos