Service interruptions could be coming after West Vancouver bus drivers vote in favour of strike action

Transit users in West Vancouver may notice some service disruptions in the coming days and weeks as local bus drivers voted in favour of strike action.

Results of Amalgamated Transit Union vote among 150 Blue Bus drivers were released Wednesday, showing 99 per cent favoured strike action after a wage deal wasn't reached with the District of West Vancouver.

"The results from (Tuesday's) vote were overwhelming," said Cornel Neagu, president of ATU Local 134, in a news conference Wednesday.

"The membership (has) spoken loud and clear. If the city of West Vancouver is not willing to come back to the table with a fair deal in hand, ATU Local 134 members are prepared to strike."

As a result, an overtime ban will begin on Saturday at 1 p.m. and a uniform ban will begin on Monday at 4 a.m.

If no deal is reached, actions may escalate to a full strike in the coming weeks.

In a statement, the District of West Vancouver said it was "disappointed" with the upcoming strike action saying while service will continue for now, an overtime ban "will impact the number of buses available."

"The district has offered a fair deal, including significant wage increases in line with Coast Mountain Bus Company’s recent agreement, and measures to address the working condition concerns identified by the union," the district's statement said.

"The District of West Vancouver is committed to continuing to ensure that employee needs are met through the bargaining process and is available and ready to resume bargaining."